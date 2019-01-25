Lincoln Navigator located in hit-and-run fatality in Longview, investigation continues

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has released a statement regarding the hit-and-run fatality that occurred on January 22.
From Longview Police:
The Longview Police Department would like to thank the community for its vigilance in looking for the vehicle involved in the fatality on January 22, 2019 in the 5300 block of W. Loop 281.
The vehicle was located as a result of several tips that were relayed to law enforcement agencies. The Hallsville Police Department assisted in locating the 2004 Lincoln Navigator within their city limits.
The description given originally was a 2003 to 2006 Lincoln Navigator silver/grey in color. We used a 2003 Lincoln Navigator as the body style and described the damage we expected to find on the front driver panel of the suspect vehicle. Both pictures have been added to this post for comparison. We have identified a suspect but at this time our investigation is still ongoing.
The Longview Police Department continues to stress the importance of pedestrian safety. We also ask for continued prayers for the families affected by the fatalities this week.
