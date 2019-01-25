Gregg County deputies investigating armed robbery

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Gregg County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Liberty City.
About 2:50 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to an EZ Mart at the intersection of FM 1252 and Highway 135.
When they arrived they learned that three men wearing clothes to disguise their identity had entered the store; one of the men displayed a firearm and they three fled the store, Corporal Josh Tubb with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said.
It is unclear what was taken during the incident, Tubb said.
Photos of the suspects are expected to be released Friday afternoon.
To provide information on the case, contact Investigator David Falco with the GCSO Criminal Investigations Division or Crime Stoppers.
