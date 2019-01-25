Grave of first explorer to circumnavigate Australia unearthed in UK railway dig

(CNN) - Archaeologists in the United Kingdom have discovered the remains of Cpt. Matthew Flinders who was the first person to sail around Australia.
Flinders was buried in Saint James Church in 1814, but his headstone went missing during London's underground construction.
His remains were found during an excavation as part of construction for the first link of a high speed railway that aims to connect London in Birmingham by 2026.
Excavators identified him by the breastplate found on his coffin.
Flinders was born in Lincolnshire, England, in 1774. He is credited with naming Australia and popularized the country in his writings.
The Flinders Ranges is named after him.
Archaeologists also found 40,000 other human remains at the site, according to High Speed 2, authorities for the new train line under construction.
“Given the number of human remains at St. James, we weren’t confident that we were going to find him. We were very lucky that Cpt. Flinders had a breastplate made of lead meaning it would not have corroded. We’ll now be able to study his skeleton to see whether life at sea left its mark and what more we can learn about him,” said Helen Wass, head of heritage at HS2.
HS2 said he will be re-interred in St. James at a later date.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.