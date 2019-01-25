Gemstone and Jewelry Show underway in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Rocks, geodes, minerals, jewelry and fossils are on display this weekend at the 23rd Annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show.
The three-day event kicked off Friday morning at the Tyler Rose Garden Center. It will continue 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children and students.
You can buy rocks and jewelry as well as whole geodes that you can have cracked. The food rock table is back. The display has some real food mixed in with the rocks. If you correctly guess which items are real food, you actually get to eat it.
Show Chairman Keith Harmon said this year’s show features a new vendor named Monarch, out of Corpus Christie. The new booth features items priced from $3 to $3,000.
