Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny today and cool. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight, a few more clouds roll in with temperatures dropping to near freezing or just above the freezing mark by early tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy tomorrow afternoon with a very slight chance for a stray shower, especially in western counties of East Texas. Temperatures Saturday will reach near average in the mid 50s by afternoon. Mostly sunny and warmer for Sunday with highs near 60 degrees. Cloud cover will increase through the day on Monday ahead of another cold front. A chance for a few showers late Monday along the cold front and temperatures dropping to near freezing by early Tuesday morning. Clearing and cooler for Tuesday afternoon and more sunshine for the middle of next week.