Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Mostly sunny skies at first for your Friday afternoon before increasing clouds end your Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s with overnight lows dropping in the lower to middle 30s. Slight chance for a few light scattered showers mostly for Deep East Texas and our western-most counties tomorrow before drying out by tomorrow night. Highs for the weekend will warm into the mid-50s for Saturday and then near 60 by Sunday. Temps will top off in the lower 60s on Monday before a cold front moves through East Texas. Showers will be likely as the front passes through and then a very slight chance to see a few flurries or wintry mix Tuesday morning. Temperatures at the surface will be above freezing so the chance for any accumulation will be at zero. Mostly sunny skies heading into the middle part of next week with afternoon temperatures slowly warming back to near 50 degrees.