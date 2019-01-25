East Texas Ag New: How to properly apply nutrients to soil

January 25, 2019 at 7:36 AM CST - Updated January 25 at 8:01 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTVKTRE) - If you’re laying out a lot of fertilizer to overcome nutrient deficiencies, you could be doing more harm than good.

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Angelina County warns that too much of one nutrient can limit the ability of others to do their work. Phosphorous is a common culprit.

It’s extremely valuable, but too much of it blocks other nutrients. Getting the correct amount of nutrients is a narrow window.

So experts recommend you take some time to get a soil test, send it in, and get it right.

