East Texas Ag New: How to properly apply nutrients to soil

EAST TEXAS (KLTVKTRE) - If you’re laying out a lot of fertilizer to overcome nutrient deficiencies, you could be doing more harm than good.
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Angelina County warns that too much of one nutrient can limit the ability of others to do their work. Phosphorous is a common culprit.
It’s extremely valuable, but too much of it blocks other nutrients. Getting the correct amount of nutrients is a narrow window.
So experts recommend you take some time to get a soil test, send it in, and get it right.