Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal 2018 crash

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A driver in a fatal 2018 crash has now been arrested for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
Isiah Keithion Franklin, 20, of Tennessee, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Friday. Franklin is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
In May 2018, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a one-vehicle wreck on FM 16, about 15 miles north of Tyler.
Jasmine Victoria Murillo, 17, of Kilgore was killed in the crash. Franklin, along with two others, were transported to hospitals following the crash.
An Oct. 28, 2018, DPS crash report states Franklin attempted to make a turn while intoxicated and the vehicle left the roadway, became airborne and struck a tree.
An investigation revealed deputies found an open container in the vehicle. Deputies took a blood test and Franklin’s sample returned with .131. The legal limit is .08.
Franklin remains in the Smith County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.
