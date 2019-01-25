Union Pacific: 1 person dead in school bus-train collision in Athens

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - At least one person has died following a Friday crash involving a school bus and a train in Athens.
An official with Union Pacific confirmed that the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. when a Union Pacific train struck and a bus collided at crossing.
According to Athens Independent School District, a middle school student died in the crash. One other student, a female at Central Athens Elementary School, was careflighted to Children’s Hospital in Dallas. The bus driver was also transported to a hospital by ambulance.
Union Pacific crews are working with Athens Police Department officers at the scene, the official confirmed.
A law enforcement official said the crash occurred off of Murchison Street in Athens.
Athens ISD released a statement on the crash Friday:
It is with great sorrow that we confirm one of our precious middle school students lost his life today when a district school bus collided with a train in Athens. One other student on the bus, a female at Central Athens Elementary, was careflighted to Children’s in Dallas. The bus driver was transported by ambulance. No other students were on the bus. We ask that you join with us in humbly praying for their families.
