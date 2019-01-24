Wednesday College Basketball Wrap up: Bogues, Harris clutch in SFA win over ACU

From SFA Athletics
Senior Shannon Bogues played the role of hero once again for the SFA men's basketball team, capping a 20-point night with a go-ahead three-pointer with five seconds to go that lifted the 'Jacks to a thrilling 61-60 Southland Conference victory over Abilene Christian Wednesday night inside William R. Johnson Coliseum.
Trailing by seven points with 27 seconds remaining, SFA got back to its identity by flustering the Wildcats into a pair of turnovers and a free throw miss. That defense, coupled with a timely 8-0 run on offense, shocked the Wildcats and gave the 'Jacks the shot in the arm they needed after a string of tough league losses earlier in the year.