WATCH LIVE: Rep. Cole Hefner to discuss new bills working through state legislature

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Texas House Representative Cole Hefner, R-Mount Pleasant, has authored several bills this legislative session.
HB 869 is related to the prosecution of organized criminal activity involving the interception, use or disclosure of certain communications.
HB 872 is related to financial assistance paid to the survivors of certain law enforcement officers and employees killed in the line of duty.
The third bill authored by Hefner relates to the registration of a motor vehicle alleged to have been involved in a violation detected by a photographic traffic signal enforcement system.
Hefner represents District 5 which includes Smith, Camp, Morris, Rains, Titus and Wood counties.
Hefner was recently appointed to the Appropriations, Transportation and Local and Consent Calenders committees.
“The Committee on Appropriations will craft the House bill for the state budget; the Committee on Transportation will have jurisdiction over highways, vehicles, and other state transportation issues; and the Committee on Local & Consent Calendars will determine the priorities for floor consideration of bills and resolutions that are local or will be uncontested,” Hefner’s office said in a media release.
The representative said he was honored to be chose for the committes.
“It is exciting to have the honor of serving our state on these three important committees,” Hefner said. “I look forward to working for the people of District 5, and all Texans, to keep Texas a great place to live, work, and travel.”
