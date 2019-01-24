Veteran Tyler police officer retiring after 31 years on the job

From the Tyler Police Department
TYLER, TX (News Release) - Please join us on Friday, January, 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Tyler Police Department, 711 W. Ferguson to witness Officer Bart Lemons retire after 31 years of service with the Tyler Police Department.
Officer Bart Lemons began his career as a Tyler Police Officer on January 14, 1988. Throughout his career as a police officer, he never had the desire to promote or move to another division because he liked being outside and interacting with the community. Bart worked in the North part of Tyler for 30 of his 31 years on all three shifts. During that time, he kept in touch with old friends and made many new friends within the community.
He has received several awards through his career with the Tyler Police Department including a Police Commendation, Lifesaving Award, two Certificate of Merits, a Police Shield and Meritorious Conduct. He also served in the Honor Guard attending many events representing the department.
