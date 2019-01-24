Upshur County grand jury ‘no bills’ district clerk accused of assaulting maintenance worker

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - After an Upshur County grand jury looked at the facts in a case in which District Clerk Karen Bunn was accused of assaulting a county maintenance worker, they returned a “no bill” in the case Thursday.
According to a press release from the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury looked at the evidence in a felony assault of a public servant charge case. A “no bill” ruling means that the grand jury didn’t think the evidence warranted a jury trial.
“The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office did a very good job with this case. Investigator Roxanne Warren was thorough and provided a detailed competent report,” the press release stated. “The grand jury was presented all the evidence and declined to indict the district clerk.”
The press release said the incident occurred on Nov. 13, 2018, when Ricky Freeman, a maintenance worker employed by Upshur County, entered the Justice Center to check on a leak in the women’s restroom. He did so after he received an e-mail request from Bunn.
When the restroom was unoccupied Freeman entered, and Bunn entered the restroom with her phone while he was checking out the leak. She requested that another county employee follow her, the press release stated.
“Throughout the investigation, Karen Bunn lied to investigators by stating she never entered the restroom; however, she supplied a photograph she admits she took with her cell phone that shows Ricky Freeman inside the stall,” the press release stated. “Due to Mr. Freeman’s location within the restroom, the picture could not have been taken outside the restroom door.”
The county employee who went with Bunn into the restroom told Roxanne Warren, an investigator with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, that Bunn was lying when she said she never entered the restroom.
According to the press release, a review of the courthouse surveillance video shows that the county employee that said Bunn wasn’t being truthful walk away from the entrance to the women’s restroom about six seconds before Bunn and Freeman exited the room.
“We know through the video footage and with the [county employee’s] statement that Karen Bunn was very mad and was described as ‘out of control,’” the press release stated.
Freeman claimed that before he left the stall in the bathroom, Bunn slammed the stall door on his right arm and caused him injury, the press release stated.
“However, upon deeper review of the two contusions Mr. Freeman states were caused by the door, experts concluded that these wounds were old injuries and could not have been caused by the door,” the press release stated.
In a reconstruction video, Freeman did with the UCSO investigator, he stated that he didn’t have the injuries before Bunn entered the restroom, the press release stated.
“However, he had a flannel long-sleeved shirt on, a thick jacket and the door in question had approximately 16-18 inches of maximum traveling distance before it could have struck him,” the press release stated. “Several experts, including two nurses, a seasoned prosecutor, a long-time defense attorney, and a wound care doctor reviewed photographs of the injuries.”
The experts all agreed that Freeman’s wounds were at least one to two weeks old, the press release stated.
According to the press release, Bunn and Freeman engaged in a heated argument for about 24 seconds in the foyer area of the Justice Center directly in front of the district courtroom. The district attorney’s investigator had to leave the courtroom and intervene “to maintain peace within the courthouse.”
Inside the courtroom, prosecutors had just rested in a drug case, and the jury had retired to deliberate, the press release stated. A citizen entering the courthouse on business also witnessed the argument between Bunn and Freeman.
In the press release, Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd also said that he has notified the county’s insurance carrier about the employee’s protected whistleblower status.
I am very proud of the professional work done by the involved employees of the Sheriff’s Office during the investigation of this matter,” Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said in a press release. “The Sheriff’s Office appreciates the cooperation of witnesses in this matter. These people were placed in a very awkward and uncomfortable situation because of this incident.”
Webb also said that he is satisfied that his office conducted the investigation without showing bias or favoritism to any of the parties involved.
I wish to point out that during the course of this investigation, persons associated with both parties made comments suggesting favoritism or bias against their interest,” Webb said. “My advice to all those involved is to refrain in the future from turning the restrooms into a forum for conflict so that the county government can one day move forward and stay focused on serving the citizens of Upshur County.”
