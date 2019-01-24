TxDOT program reteaches ways of the road to drivers 55+

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Most drivers only take a driving test when they are teenagers. Well, a lot of things change between the ages of 16 and 55, and that age gap, with no more training in between, could cause hazards we may not even be aware of.
Rules of the road have changed, technology in cars change, bodies change a lot over the course of our lives.
And for more mature adults, specifically ages 55 and older, our bodies tend to become for fragile. “Our mobility slows down, our vision gets a little worse than it was before, different things like that,” Tx-DOT traffic safety specialist Heather Singleton says.
A person’s blind spot may be farther back than they remember, they may have difficulty getting into their driver’s seat, it may even hurt to wear a seat belt now.
Well the Texas Department of Transportation has started a program for seniors to help combat those issues. It’s a chance for older drivers to renew their knowledge of the road.
“Because of the fact that lots of people do retire here, we want to bring this education specifically to this area,” Singleton says.
“I see a lot of older people and they’re just like frozen and it’s like they are afraid to look any other way so I think it’s great, its s good program,” driver Cindy Jeanes says.
The seminar will be held at the Tx-DOT office in Longview, Monday beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.