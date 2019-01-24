TxDOT to host CarFit class for drivers over 65

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - We’re going to assume it’s been awhile since a lot of you have taken any kind of driving test. Rules of the road change, technology changes, and your body changes.
That’s why the Texas Department of Transportation is giving older East Texans an opportunity to become CarFit technicians. The free program is designed to teach aspiring technicians how to ensure safety for older adults when they get behind the wheel.
Two CarFit sessions will be held on Jan. 28 at the TxDOT office in Longview at 4549A W. Loop 281. The first session is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second session is from 2 to 5 p.m. The course includes classroom and hands-on training and participants must attend both sessions to become a technician.
There are 41.7 million licensed drivers in the U.S. who are 65 years old or older, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
CarFit is an educational program created by the American Society on Aging and developed in collaboration with AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association.
It is a 12-point safety assessment performed by trained CarFit technicians that helps mature drivers “fit” safely and comfortably in their cars. The program offers older adults the opportunity to check how well their personal vehicles “fit” them and highlights actions they can take to improve their fit, and to promote conversations about driver safety and community mobility.
At a CarFit event, a team of trained technicians work with each participant to ensure they “fit” their vehicle properly for maximum comfort and safety.
Participants also receive information and materials on community-specific resources that could enhance their safety as drivers.
The course is free and includes all necessary materials. Once technician status has been reached, participants can choose to further their education by becoming a coordinator or instructor for CarFit.
For more information contact Heather.Singleton@txdot.gov or call (903) 510-9225.
