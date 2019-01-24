Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice. Temperatures near average in the mid 50s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly sunny and nice today. Winds will be light out of the south and high temperatures will be right near average for this time of the year in the mid 50s. Another chilly night tonight as we drop just below freezing. Another cold front moves through tonight, but it will be a dry front. Temperatures behind the front will be cooler for Friday afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 40s, despite more sunshine. The weekend ahead looks great with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start in the 30s and reach the mid to upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. A few clouds roll back in early next week ahead of another cold front. A slight chance for rain late Monday into early Tuesday with this front and another cool down for the middle of next week.