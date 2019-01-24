Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Increasing clouds with a fair mix of sunshine for your Thursday afternoon, with highs warming into the upper 50s and a calm south wind. Overnight skies will clear and winds will shift from the northeast as a cold front is expected to move through East Texas starting this evening. No rain expected with this front but temps will dip back down to near 30 degrees tomorrow morning with highs only reaching into the mid to upper 40s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures for the weekend will rebound nicely into the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday morning as another cold front will move through East Texas.