SWEPCO restores power for White Oak area customers

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Update: Power has been restored to the area.
SWEPCO is reporting 2,012 people are without power as of 8 o’clock Wednesday night.
According to its website, the outage is located South of Highway 80, near the White Oak area. Estimated restoration time is approximately at midnight, according to the website.
We have called company officials to find out why so many people are currently without power.
We will update this story as we learn new details.
Oncor is also reporting power outages in the Lufkin area as well.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.