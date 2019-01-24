So long, Sweethearts: Candy hearts not available for Valentine’s Day

Valentine Sweethearts candies made by the New England Confectionery Company, NECCO, some imprinted with new sentiments, are seen at their factory in Revere, Mass., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2006. The company unveiled 10 new sayings to be spelled out on its traditional Valentine's Day heart candies, including the sweet promise, "Home Soon," and the saltier suggestion, "Go Home." NECCO president and CEO Domenic Antonellis said the home theme was developed with the troops in Iraq in mind. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki) (CHITOSE SUZUKI)