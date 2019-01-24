Panola County child murder case moves forward

CARTHAGE, TX (KLTV) - The case of a Panola County mother accused of killing her two-year-old son is moving forward.
Brianna Jones appeared in court Wednesday afternoon in a hearing to suppress evidence. The prosecution and defense ended up agreeing there were no statements made by Jones that could be considered a confession, meaning there was no need to suppress that evidence.
Jones and the child’s father, Braylyn Sheppard, are charged with capital murder in their son Kaisyn’s death. On March 14, 2018, deputies were called to the UT Carthage emergency room regarding an unconscious 2-year-old who was brought in by ambulance.
Medical personnel pointed out contusions on Kaisyn’s head and face. He also had internal injuries and was unresponsive and being prepared to be airlifted to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas where he later died.
The parents told investigators that Kaisyn had fallen off the porch on March 11 and struck his head on concrete, causing the injuries to his face. They said the next day that he reportedly vomited blood twice and complained of stomach pains. On March 13, when he became unresponsive, they contacted 911.
The two were originally charged with injury to a child, but were later charged with capital murder.
For now, Jones' trial is set for May. Sheppard is set to appear in court for a hearing on February 4, according to judicial records.
