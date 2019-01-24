Palestine police chief signs letter urging end to government shutdown

While there are partisan disagreements over the need for a border wall across our entire southern border, there is widespread agreement over commonsense steps that can improve border security. A bipartisan deal can build on these areas of agreement, improving border security by focusing on ports of entry, strategically deploying and using technology and ensuring that CBP has clear sight lines all along the Rio Grande. With nearly 700 miles of physical barriers already in place along the southern border, these targeted investments in border security can contribute to improving public safety and reassuring the American people that the border is a priority.