Palestine police chief signs letter urging end to government shutdown

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas police chief is joining the call to end the partial government shutdown.
Palestine Police Chief Andy Harvey has signed a letter that was sent to President Donald Trump and Congress urging them to end the stalemate over the president’s promised border wall.
In the letter, dozens of law enforcement leaders from around the country say both sides need to reach a deal and work together on commonsense border security measures paired with immigration reform.
“The shutdown prevents state and local law enforcement agencies from having access to needed federal resources, strains federal law enforcement personnel, and undermines cooperation between state, federal, and local law enforcement," they wrote.
In an interview Thursday with our Blake Holland, Harvey talked about why he decided to sign the letter.
“Part of our success relies on working with our federal partners, DEA and FBI and those federal partners that is very very important to our success. We’re limited when we cannot work with our federal agencies. That has an impact on local public safety,” Harvey said. “This needs to be heard, and I think the letter to Congress and to President Trump outlines that.”
Harvey said public safety is an important part of the conversation when it comes to immigration.
Senate democrats on Thursday defeated a measure that would’ve given President Trump $5.7 billion for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the Associated Press.
The agency reports that the $350 billion government-wide funding bill would have also provided three years of continued protection against deportation for 700,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
In second vote, Senate Republicans defeated a Democratic plan to reopen the government through Feb. 8, according to the Associated Press.
The partial government shutdown is in its 34th day.
“It’s time to have a bipartisan deal that not only protects our border but also protects Americans and those living in our nation everywhere else and not just the border,” Harvey said.
Here’s the letter in its entirety:
Dear President Trump and Members of Congress:
As law enforcement leaders who support commonsense immigration reforms consistent with public safety, we write to express our deep concern with the partial shutdown of the federal government.
State and local law enforcement work constructively with federal law enforcement to combat drug trafficking, gangs, organized crime, and other threats. In addition, the federal government provides needed training, equipment, and funding to state and local law enforcement agencies – support that is now threatened by the ongoing shutdown. A prolonged shutdown threatens this cooperation and strains local resources. It also negatively impacts our colleagues in federal law enforcement, forcing essential law enforcement personnel to work without pay. These circumstances threaten public safety and cannot continue.
Instead, we call on Congress and the Trump administration to reopen the federal government without delay and work together on bipartisan solutions to improve our immigration system. We believe there is room for compromise.
While there are partisan disagreements over the need for a border wall across our entire southern border, there is widespread agreement over commonsense steps that can improve border security. A bipartisan deal can build on these areas of agreement, improving border security by focusing on ports of entry, strategically deploying and using technology and ensuring that CBP has clear sight lines all along the Rio Grande. With nearly 700 miles of physical barriers already in place along the southern border, these targeted investments in border security can contribute to improving public safety and reassuring the American people that the border is a priority.
Similarly, bipartisan immigration reform will benefit the United States as a whole. We believe that immigrants should feel safe in their communities and comfortable calling upon law enforcement to report crimes, serving as witnesses, and calling for help in emergencies. By reforming our immigration system to bring undocumented immigrants into the legal immigration system, immigrants are incentivized to become constructive partners with local police in public safety initiatives. Bipartisan immigration reform can provide undocumented immigrants with an opportunity to earn citizenship, requiring them to pay a fine and back taxes and pass a background check, encouraging further civic responsibility. This would improve community policing and safety for everyone.
The current impasse is an opportunity for Congress and the Trump administration to strike a bipartisan agreement to end the shutdown and fix our immigration system. The shutdown prevents state and local law enforcement agencies from having access to needed federal resources, strains federal law enforcement personnel, and undermines cooperation between state, federal, and local law enforcement.
We urge Congress and the Trump administration to break this deadlock and improve public safety by reopening the government without delay and working to reach a bipartisan compromise that includes commonsense border security as part of a comprehensive reform of the immigration system.
Thank you,
