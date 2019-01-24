Jury begins deliberating punishment for man convicted in chase, shooting

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The sentencing hearing continued Thursday for the man convicted of shooting at Smith County deputies during a high-speed chase in 2016.
In closing arguments, the prosecution continued to call for a life sentence for Juan Alberto Quiroga, 20. He was convicted Tuesday of aggravated assault against a public servant by shooting at Smith County deputy David Cameron with an AK-47.
Prosecutors said a bullet missed Cameron’s abdomen by inches. They’re also asking for a $10,000 fine.
Defense attorney Jason Parish is asking for 10 years probation instead of life in prison.
“I would hate to think the decisions I made when I was 16 or 17 years old would haunt me today,” Parish said. “If you give him life he will be 50 years old before a parole officer even looks at him. He will be older than his dad.”
But the prosecution said deputy Cameron is the person who deserves the second chance, that Quiroga does not respect law enforcement, and that he was only interested in building his “street cred.”
On Wednesday, Quiroga’s friends and family pleaded for leniency.
