Gilmer woman to spend 50 years in prison for selling meth

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Gilmer woman learned her sentence on Wednesday after admitting to selling methamphetamine for years.
Misti Even Wooten, 42, pleaded guilty last week to the charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. According to the Uphsur County District Attorney’s Office, Wooten waived her right to a jury and requested the judge assess her punishment. She was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday.
Wooten was arrested on Jan. 6 after a trooper found 22 grams of methamphetamine, loaded needles, small baggies allegedly used for packaging, digital scales, and almost $2,300 in cash in her car during a traffic stop. According to the DA’s office, the trooper initiated the stop after he observed Wooten block traffic by turning on to the wrong direction of a state highway while exiting a Walmart.
During her testimony, Wooten admitted to using and selling methamphetamine for years.
The DA’s office said in a press release “Wooten could not recall the number of people who became addicted or died as a result of her drug dealing nor how many families had been destroyed or kids that had tested positive for methamphetamines at birth because of her drug dealing.”
Wooten had been previously convicted and sent to prison for the same crime in 2008 in Kaufman County.
