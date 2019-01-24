Gilmer woman accused of stealing $53K from employer; purchases included car

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A grand jury has indicted a Gilmer woman accused of stealing $53,000 from her employer over a period of years.
Kimberly Dianne Harris was arrested and charged with theft on Dec. 11. She was booked into the Gregg County jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond. Harris was indicted during the Gregg County grand jury term between Jan. 16 and 17.
According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation began on Aug. 6. Kilgore police met with a business where Harris worked as a bookkeeper. One of the employees said Harris had been terminated for theft from the company and improper bookkeeping.
An audit showed Harris had made purchases on a credit card totaling more than $53,000, which were not approved by the employer, according to the affidavit.
Records showed Harris bought a car using the credit card and made monthly payments for about 18 months, which totaled more than $10,000. Harris also bought $4,600 in insurance and multiple purchases from Amazon, iTunes, Groupon, Victoria’s Secret and Walmart.
Harris is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 8.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.