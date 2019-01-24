General Mills recalls some Gold Medal flour due to salmonella concerns

(Gray News) – General Mills has announced a voluntary national recall of five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because they could be contaminated with salmonella.
The recalled products have a better-if-used-by date of April 20, 2020 and a UPC of 000-16000-19610-0. Only the five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour are being recalled.
The company announced the recall on Wednesday, writing that the “potential presence” of salmonella “was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.”
General Mills says it has not received “any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.”
The company advises customers to check their pantries and to dispose of the recalled flour if they have it.
Customers can call General Mills at 1-800-230-8103 if they have any questions.
