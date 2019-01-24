Furloughed government workers get help to feed their pets during shutdown

BALTIMORE (WBAL/CNN/Gray News) – Chris Jackson is one of the 800,000 federal workers furloughed by the government shutdown.
It’s been more than a month since he last went to work at U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“I just want to go back to work like I’ve done every day for 19 years,” Jackson said. “I don’t know that it’s going to end soon, though."
The budget is getting tight for Jackson.
He has some money saved, but he has another mouth to feed – his dog Nova.
"It's not cheap, but you know,” Jackson said. “This is my kid, so I would feed her before I fed myself."
A big delivery to the Baltimore Humane Society this week will help pet owners.
Safeway donated $10,000 of dog and cat food to their pet food bank to specifically help furloughed federal workers with pets.
"We hope that it will help make their lives a little bit easier,” said Wendy Goldband with the Baltimore Humane Society.
“We know that a lot of people who don’t have the savings are struggling. And we don’t want them to feel like, “Oh my gosh I have to choose between buying pet food for my dog or giving it up.’"
The humane society will hand it out to any federal worker until they run out. No questions asked.
“We don't income qualify. We don't care about any of that. Just come here, show us your federal id, and we will give you a month’s supply of pet food," Goldband said.
Jackson said he’s happy to know there's help out there for his fellow federal workers who love their pets as much as he does.
“Dog food’s not cheap, and to be able to come out here and alleviate that concern, at least, is huge.”
