Father speaks about son, found guilty of aggravated assault against deputy in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Family and friends pleaded for leniency today during the sentencing phase of Juan Quiroga’s trial.
Tuesday night, jurors found Juan Quiroga guilty of aggravated assault against a public servant for shooting at Smith County sheriff’s deputies during a 2016 chase.
“It has been almost three years since I have touched my son,” Juan’s mother Luz Quiroga says.
“I nearly lost my life that night. I don’t think anyone would want to talk about losing their life,” Smith County Sheriffs Deputy Corey Cameron says.
Two lives, two families destroyed throughout the course of nearly three years. The case of Juan Quiroga; a 20-year-old who was found guilty Tuesday of aggravated assault against a public servant.
“That’s not my son, that’s not who I raised,” Juan’s father Jose Quiroga Sr. says.
“You were not aware of your son’s involvement in drugs? I was not aware,” Luz Quiroga says.
Quiroga was found guilty of trying to shoot Smith County Deputy Corey Cameron with an AK-47, during a high-speed chase.
Prosecutors said a bullet missed Cameron’s abdomen by inches.
Wednesday the jury was shown photos depicting Juan Quiroga with a sizable amount of various drugs and guns; all photos found in Quiroga’s phone, along with text messages describing extensive drug deals.
“On the bottom right, cocaine; to the left pure methamphetamine. I’m seeing marijuana in the far back,” an undercover Smith County deputy pointed out in the pictures.
Quiroga’s defense attorney is asking the jury for probation, for a second chance.
The state district attorney wants life in prison for Quiroga’s crimes. The jury will reach their verdict Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.