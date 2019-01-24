East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

TYLER, TX (KLTVKTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
Compared to last week, all of the front-end classes of feeder steers and heifer with weight averages from 500 pounds and down ended a full to 2 to 3 dollars higher.
Meanwhile all weight averages above 500 pounds ended 1 to 2 dollars lower. Those numbers are according to the East Texas Livestock Market Report out of Crockett.
Prices for slaughter cows remained firm, and slaugher bulls ended roughly 3 dollars higher.
Wet conditions continue to be a price factor, but the lower market are keeping the feeder calf figures decent.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report say all hay classes traded fully steady.
Alfalfa supply remains moderate while the cheaper rations are mostly accounted for or used up.
Most coastal bermuda producers in north and East Texas are reporting little to no hay left except for what they have to get them through the winter.
