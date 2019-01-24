Doomsday Clock remains 2 minutes to midnight

(Gray News) - On Thursday, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced there will be no changes to this year’s Doomsday Clock prediction on the end of human existence.
The Doomsday Clock remains set to two minutes to midnight, the same as 2018.
The clock represents the likelihood of a manmade global catastrophe. A hypothetical global apocalypse as is labeled as “midnight” and the scientists’ opinion on how close the world is to a global catastrophe as a number of “minutes” to midnight.
The closer the clock moves, the more likely a global disaster could occur that would wipe out humanity, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, such as nuclear war or catastrophic climate change.
Last year, the Doomsday Clock got closer to midnight by 30 seconds, which was closer than the previous year. It had also advanced 30 seconds in 2017, but it did not move in 2016.
This year, scientists said their decision to not move the clock had to do with “two simultaneous existential threats, either of which would be cause for extreme concern and immediate attention.”
“These major threats, nuclear weapons and climate change, were exacerbated this past year by the increased use of information warfare to undermine democracy around the world, amplifying risk from these and other threats and putting the future of civilization in extraordinary danger," the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said in a statement.
The scientists called it “A new abnormal” but stated, “There is nothing normal about the complex and frightening reality just described.”
The closest the minute hand came to midnight was in 1953. The clock read two minutes to midnight when the U.S. and Soviet Union began testing the hydrogen bomb.
The farthest the hand was from midnight was at 17 minutes in 1991, when the Cold War ended and the two superpowers reduced their nuclear weapon arsenals following the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.
The clock was established in 1947 by a group of experts who were working on the Manhattan Project to design and build the first atomic bomb.
