Apache Ladies upset 2nd ranked Trinity Valley Community College

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - It was a heavyweight affair between the Apache Ladies and Lady Cardinals in Athens at Trinity Valley Community College.
TVCC is ranked number two in the country, while TJC comes in ranked 16th.
Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard’s squad didn’t back down from the talented Cards, leading by three at the half and never trailing in the second half. Tillis Hoard’s squad was defensive and crashed boards turning them into points, leading to their 67-52 win.
“We knew we had to play solid defense cause Trinity Valley is a tremendous team," said Tillis. “We don’t take anything from them. But we knew we had some kids that could do some things. They use their hustle muscle, they have the ability to play some solid defense and do some things.”
An impressive win for the Apache Ladies
