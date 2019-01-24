Abused, spray-painted dog rescued and recovering

SHERMAN OAKS, CA (KTLA/CNN) - A dog in California is recovering after being found close to death in a Los Angeles alley.
The young pit bull mix, now named Avery, was found with another dog in Watts on Monday abandoned in an alley.
"We went out to see if we could go out and rescue and found her tied with an electrical cord tied to a fence," said Ellie Roberto, with Animal Hope and Wellness. "And she had clearly been beaten and spray-painted and had a lot of injuries. The other dog, unfortunately, was not found alive."
Nonprofit organization Animal Hope and Wellness rushed her to McGrath Veterinary Center in Sherman Oaks, where she had several seizures.
"Her main problem was blunt head trauma from the beating, lack of oxygen to her brain, which is from the strangulation, and those two things in combination cause your brain to swell," said veterinarian Dr. Brian McGrath. "And when your brain swells in your skull, that's called a concussion. And if you get a concussion bad enough, you start to have seizures."
McGrath was able to reduce her brain swelling, stop the seizures and start treating her other injuries.
"When she came in, she had an electrical cord around her neck that they were using to basically try to hang her, so she had some lacerations on her neck from the electrical cord and some damage to her esophagus and throat," he said.
She also has a skin condition called mange, is severely underweight from being malnourished, and she was spray painted for some reason.
Her eyes have chemical burns from an unknown substance, and she has a hole in one of her paws.
Marc Ching, founder of Animal Hope and Wellness, says Avery was likely assaulted as part of a gang initiation. The animal cruelty has been reported to police.
Although she’s been through unimaginable pain and abuse, the wounded puppy is already learning to trust again. Avery will go to a foster once she leaves the hospital.
Once her hair grows back, she will be put up for adoption.
"I feel hurt; obviously being a vet you're someone who cares about animals and people," McGrath said. "And to know that a person could do that to an animal is obviously disheartening to the entire human race, but I also feel very fortunate to be in a position to work with Marc and his rescue and help these animals who will have a fulfilling life."
