8-year-old beats cancer, classmates give him a hero’s welcome

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Tuesday was definitely one for the books as an East Texas 8-year-old took his last dose of chemotherapy.
Zane is your typical 8-year-old boy.
“I want to be a scientist,” Zane said.
“That’s cool, what do you want to do with science?”
“Make stuff explode,” Zane said.
But what makes Zane so special is his super-hero strength.
“It’s my last day of chemo,” Zane said.
Zane was diagnosed with leukemia when he was just 4 years old.
The brave little boy has spent a lot of his childhood in a hospital bed, but Zane’s mother says that has never stopped him from staying positive.
“If I dwell on the negative, then he dwells on the negative, and so we have always been looking for something fun, something good to make it not so scary,” Zane’s mother, Janette Magan, said.
Zane made it through 4 years of being poked and prodded, and it has made him stronger than ever.
“Can we call Zane a cancer survivor? We can, 100%, we can call him a survivor,” Magan said.
And to celebrate Zane’s miraculous feat, his classmates greeted him with a hero’s welcome.
And if defeating cancer isn’t a super power, I don’t know what is.
“You’re a superhero Zane!” Zane’s classmates yelled.
Zane will continue to get periodic bloodwork done to make sure the leukemia has not come back, but Zane says he feels better than ever.
