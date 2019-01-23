Wednesday’s Weather: Rain ending early, then clearing skies. Blustery and cold with wind chills in the 30s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Showers will continue this morning for Deep East Texas, gradually coming to an end by late morning as the cold front moves farther south. Winds behind the front are gusting to 25-30 mph and will make for a very blustery day today. Skies will clear by afternoon, but temperatures will only warm into the 40s and with the strong northwest winds, expect the wind chill, or the “feels like” temperatures to be in the 30s most of the day. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for tomorrow and a little bit warmer with less wind. High temperatures Thursday will reach near average in the mid 50s. Another cold front will arrives late Thursday into early Friday. No rain with this front and winds won’t be quite as strong, but it will drop temperatures back into the 40s for Friday afternoon. A nice weekend is ahead with partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures near normal in the mid 50s each afternoon. More rain could be on the way for early next week with another cold front Monday night.