WEBXTRA: Free parking at Fair Plaza garage

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Thanks to recent changes in the Tyler City Code, parking at Fair Plaza will be free after business hours and on weekends and holidays.
According to the changes, there will be monthly parking rates for Reserved Tier Parking. However, reserved parking is only guaranteed at between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will not be guaranteed at any other time, including weekends and holidays.
East Texas News will have more on these changes to the city code later today.
