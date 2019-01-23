US ranks No. 8 in ‘Best Countries Report’

Switzerland tops the list

The "Best Countries Report" rankings are based on the responses of more than 20,000 people from around world who were asked to score 80 countries based on dozens of attributes. (Source: Pexels)
By Ed Payne | January 23, 2019 at 5:53 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 5:53 PM

(Gray News) – U.S. News and World Report is out with its annual “Best Countries Report” and Switzerland tops the list for the third year in a row.

The United States came in at No. 8.

The rankings are based on the responses of more than 20,000 people from around world who were asked to score 80 countries based on dozens of attributes, including entrepreneurship, adventure, cultural influence and quality of life.

Top Ten

1. Switzerland

2. Japan

3. Canada

4. Germany

5. United Kingdom

6. Sweden

7. Australia

8. United States

9. Norway

10. France

Bottom Ten

71. Jordan

72. Tunisia

73. Belarus

74. Nigeria

75. Pakistan

76. Lebanon

77. Serbia

78. Angola

79. Iran

80. Iraq

