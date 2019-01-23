US ranks No. 8 in ‘Best Countries Report’

(Gray News) – U.S. News and World Report is out with its annual “Best Countries Report” and Switzerland tops the list for the third year in a row.
The United States came in at No. 8.
The rankings are based on the responses of more than 20,000 people from around world who were asked to score 80 countries based on dozens of attributes, including entrepreneurship, adventure, cultural influence and quality of life.
1. Switzerland
2. Japan
3. Canada
4. Germany
5. United Kingdom
6. Sweden
7. Australia
8. United States
9. Norway
10. France
71. Jordan
72. Tunisia
73. Belarus
74. Nigeria
75. Pakistan
76. Lebanon
77. Serbia
78. Angola
79. Iran
80. Iraq
