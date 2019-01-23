Old wiring caused fire in Tyler home, fire marshal says

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of W. 25th Street Wednesday evening and had it extinguished within minutes of their arrival at the scene. The call came in at 5:04 p.m., officials said.
Paul Finley, a spokesman for the Tyler Fire Department, said that dispatch told the fire crews that the caller could see visible flames coming from the roof of the house. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they confirmed that there was a fire in the attic of the house.
According to Deputy Fire Marshal Jay McClung at the scene, the fire was electrical in nature. The old wiring shorted out, causing the breaker to continue to trip. The woman who lived there as the only occupant was using the breaker switch to turn it back on, she reported.
She was not home at the time of the fire.
The house is still standing but is without electricity now, so the Red Cross is assisting the resident with finding a place to stay for the night.
