Tyler city council approves change to smoking ordinance to include vaping, e-cigs

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council has approved a change to the city’s smoking ordinance to include electronic devices, such as vaporizers and e-cigarettes.
The City of Tyler first prohibited smoking in public places and workplaces in 2008; Wednesday’s decision added to the ordinance by including electronic devices as a means of reducing risks of second-hand smoke.
The following news release was released by the City of Tyler following the council’s decision:
A change to the City of Tyler’s smoking ordinance was approved in the Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 23. In an effort to ensure the health of the public and reduce the risks of addiction and nicotine dependency, Tyler City Council has approved the amendment to the ordinance to include electronic devices as one of the prohibited means of smoking in public places and places of employment/workplaces.
“This is an issue that will impact our community for years to come,” said Mayor Martin Heines.
The new trend called “vaping” is significantly increasing the likelihood of these risks through the appeal of the devices used and the accessibility to minors. This amendment will target the problem by prohibiting the use of electronic smoking devices in public areas where traditional cigarette smoke is disallowed.
The amendment will read as follows: “Electronic Smoking Device means an electronic, mechanical heating element or battery-operated device that delivers nicotine or other substances for inhalation. This term shall include every variation and type of such devices whether they are manufactured, distributed, marketed or sold as an electronic cigarette, an electronic cigar, an electronic cigarillo, an electronic pipe, an electronic hookah or any other product name or descriptor.”
The City of Tyler has been proactive in adopting a smoking ordinance that improves and protects the public’s health by eliminating smoking in public places and places of employment/workplaces.
