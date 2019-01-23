Trial for 2 charged with racing, manslaughter rescheduled

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -The trial for two people charged in relation to a fatal wreck that killed two Longview teenagers has been rescheduled.
Chad Malone, 19, of Longview and Davin Davis, 20, of Hallsville are both charged with manslaughter and racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury.
Jury selection was scheduled to begin in a trial for both defendants on January 22 in Gregg County. According to a court coordinator, Malone’s trial has been moved to February and Davis’ trial has been moved to March.
Malone has waived his right to a jury trial for the guilt-innocence phase. A jury could still determine his punishment if he is found guilty or enters a plea, according to the 124th District Court.
On Sept. 22,of 2018 Meshebia Renee Johnson, 17, Rylee Malone, 17 were killed in a crash in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road. Johnson was Malone’s girlfriend and Rylee Malone was Chad Malone’s sister.
One other person, Christa Wilson, 32, was injured in the crash.
Witnesses at the scene told police Malone was traveling north on Eastman when he allegedly sped through the yellow signal light at the intersection of Eastman Road and Hawkins Parkway.
Wilson was pulling out of the parking lot of Target in front of Malone and the two vehicles collided.
An affidavit for a search warrant revealed that the control module inside the vehicle indicated Malone’s vehicle was traveling at a speed of 109 miles per hour two seconds before the airbags in the vehicle deployed.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.