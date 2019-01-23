State troopers responding to rollover at Cherokee, Anderson County line

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are responding to a rollover wreck on U.S. Highway 79 the Cherokee/ Anderson County line.
According to DPS, an 18-wheeler carrying frozen chickens left the road sometime before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, not far from the Neches River Bridge. Traffic in both directions is expected to be shut down again after 6:30 a.m. as emergency crews continue to clear the scene, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Motorists can use Farm to Market Road 747 to Highway 84 as an alternate route to avoid delays.
Information on possible injuries was not immediately available.
It’s unclear if weather was a factor, however, light rain was reported in the area at the time.
