State Rep. James White looks to honor Newton Eagles at state capitol

AUSTIN, TX (KTRE) - Honors are still coming in for the back-to-back state champion Newton Eagles football program.
State Representative James White has filed two resolutions to honor the Eagles. The first is “congratulating the Newton High School football team on winning the 2018 UIL 3A Division 2 state championship.” The second is “Commending W. T. Johnston on his achievements as head coach of the Newton High School football team.”
Once the resolutions are passed on the local calendar in the House, a proclamation will be printed to be delivered to the program.
