Smith County man arrested for continuous sexual assault of child after phone found with videos, pics

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -
From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office:
On January 14, 2019 Smith County Patrol Deputies responded to an address in southwestern Smith County in reference to a cellular phone that was located that contained suspected child pornography. Through the investigation, Detectives learned that Jonathan Gomez, (White Male DOB 05/24/1990) was taking photographs and videos of a minor female, without her knowledge. It was also learned that Jonathan Gomez had sexually assaulted the minor female on numerous occasions over the course of four years.
On January 23, 2019, Detectives obtained arrest warrants issued by 114th District Judge Christi Kennedy charging Gomez with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child, a First Degree Felony, Sexual Assault of a Child, a Second Degree Felony and Possession of Child Pornography, a Third Degree Felony. Detectives with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Gomez without incident.
Gomez remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1,000,000.
