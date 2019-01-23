Smith County man arrested for continuous sexual assault of child after phone found with videos, pics

On January 14, 2019 Smith County Patrol Deputies responded to an address in southwestern Smith County in reference to a cellular phone that was located that contained suspected child pornography. Through the investigation, Detectives learned that Jonathan Gomez, (White Male DOB 05/24/1990) was taking photographs and videos of a minor female, without her knowledge. It was also learned that Jonathan Gomez had sexually assaulted the minor female on numerous occasions over the course of four years.