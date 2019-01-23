Sentencing phase underway for man convicted in chase, shooting

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The prosecution is asking for a life sentence for the man convicted of shooting at Smith County deputies during a high-speed chase.
On Tuesday, the jury found Juan Alberto Quiroga, 20, guilty of aggravated assault against a public servant, which is a first-degree felony.
The sentencing phase of the trial begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Defense attorney Jason Parish told the jury Quiroga was raised as a Christian who had become detached from his faith.
“Are you going to want to take an 18 year old and send him to penitentiary for the rest of his life for being a follower? Or are you going to decide to try and rejuvenate him and give him an opportunity at a structured life to get him back on track," Parish said. “We’re going to ask you to put our client on probation to give him that second chance.”
Quiroga’s conviction stems from a shooting that happened during a high-speed chase in March 2016.
During closing arguments, the prosecution said Quiroga idolized his hero Ricardo Pineda and that when Quiroga’s back was against the wall, he hung an AK-47 out of the window and fired at Smith County deputy Corey Cameron.
Cameron was chasing the car prosecutors say Quiroga was in with two other men - Pineda and Jeremy Robinson.
For their closing argument, the defense aimed to discredit Robinson who testified last week that he was driving the Nissan Altima and that Quiroga and Pineda shot at the deputies.
