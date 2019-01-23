East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A cold front is expected to move through all of East Texas tonight bringing a very good chance for rain and a very slight chance for some isolated areas of sleet or a few snowflakes just as the moisture moves out of the area early tomorrow morning. Nothing is expected to be hazardous. Great news there. The front should be through all of East Texas by noon on Wednesday and the rain should end as well for all of us. As we head throughout the day on Wednesday, skies should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but temperatures will remain fairly chilly, so be ready for the cold. Nice sunshine is likely for Thursday and Friday should be partly cloudy, but temps do stay a bit chilly. Mostly Cloudy on Saturday with a few showers possible and slightly warmer temps. Sunday should be mostly sunny with a chilly morning/cool afternoon, then another front on Monday could bring a few showers to ETX. Partly Cloudy both Monday and Tuesday with cool mornings and cool afternoons. Have a great Tuesday, East Texas.