Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Blue skies are starting to come back out as we head into this afternoon but temperatures are going to remain on the chilly side. Winds today are going to be gusty and will make it feel cooler outside so if you are headed out be sure to bundle up. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer but then another cold front comes through to cool off the end of the work week with little to no rain expected. The weekend looks great with seasonal temperatures and a light warm breeze from the south. To start off next week temperatures will be in the lower 60s but yet another cold front rolls through bringing cooler temperatures and a slight chance for rain along with it.