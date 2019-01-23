Marshall ISD promotes OC Jake Griedl to Athletic Director, head football coach

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - Marshall ISD has announced a new head football coach and athletic director.
Coach Jake Griedl was presented at Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the school announced via Twitter. Griedl has been the Mavericks' offensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the last two years.
The school’s website says, “Griedl’s offense the last two seasons has been one of the most prolific in 5A, leading Marshall to back-to-back district titles, an 18 game district winning streak, and a Region Semifinal appearance in 2018.”
In previous years, he was wide receivers coach at Class 6A Lake Travis High School in Austin, where he won two state championships, the site adds.
Griedl replaces Coach Claude Mathis, who returned to DeSoto ISD.
