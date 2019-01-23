Man sentenced to 12 years for sexual assault of person with disabilities

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a person with disabilities was convicted in an Upshur County courtroom.
According the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office, Victor Ondrea Mack, of Longview, pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled individual on Jan. 14. He was later sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Mack was arrested on a warrant in August 2016 after the sheriff’s office investigated allegations that he sexually assaulted a person with intellectual disabilities.
