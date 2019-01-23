Man killed in industrial accident Wednesday morning in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man was killed on Wednesday morning at Cannon Steel in Tyler.
A safety representative for the company said that the accident happened at about 9:15 a.m. He said that a 28-year-old employee was unloading a flatbed trailer loaded with steel beams. One of the beams came loose from the trailer, bounced, and crushed the victim’s head.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Smith County Justice of the Peace. OSHA and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. His identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
Cannon Steel is located at 12905 Highway 64.
