Longview unveils new fire truck designed by firefighters

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department is unveiling its new state-of-art firetruck. Engine One wasn’t just custom built for the city, it was actually designed by Longview firefighters.
Fire Marshal Kevin May said the $800,000 truck has new features specifically designed to make firefighting easier in the city of Longview.
“Issues and struggles we’ve run into in the past of maneuvering around downtown, pulling hoses downtown and they were able to incorporate that into this apparatus,” May said.
Engine One features traditional hoses that come off the side, but May says the addition of hoses that come off the back of the truck will also help with firefighting in places like downtown where they’re likely to encounter narrow areas and parked cars.
There’s also a custom rear bumper as well as more lights to make the rig safer. Another unique feature allows the truck to pump water without having to be parked.
May said the “pump-and-roll” configuration will be especially helpful with grass fires. He said that will allow the truck to roll alongside the roadway while firefighters are pumping water on the fire.
Engine One won’t be in service for about two weeks as the city works to get it ready.
“We’re in the process of getting all the equipment mounted on it and then all three shifts will go through their training,” May said.
