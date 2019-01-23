Longview police investigating fatal hit-and-run

ONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a woman’s body was found lying in the roadway.
According to the Longview Police Department, at about 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, officers were notified of a woman’s body lying in the roadway near the 500 block of North Eastman Road. It was reported that woman, identified as 58-year-old Melinda McBroom Neal, of Longview, appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.
Longview police reported Neal had been struck by what is believed to a black Ford pickup truck that was traveling north on Eastman Road.
Longview police continues to gather information about the crash. They ask anyone with information about the wreck to contact the accident investigator Brian Rodin at 903-239-5516, Longview police at 903-237-1170 or Crime Stoppers at 203-236-7867.
