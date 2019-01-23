Longview police: Driver who struck man directing traffic fled the scene

A 59-year-old Longview man died after he was struck by two vehicles while he was directing traffic at the scene of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Loop 281 early Tuesday morning.
The driver of the first vehicle that hit the man fled the scene, and the Longview Police is asking for the public’s help in locating that person.
According to a press release, there were two wrecks involving four different vehicles in the 5300 block of Loop 281. The first crash occurred at about 5:38 a.m. Tuesday.
In the first wreck, the driver of a southbound 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup fell asleep and failed to maintain a single lane, the press release stated. The S10 veered into the northbound lane, where it struck a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup.
The drivers of the two trucks received minor injuries in the crash and neither of them were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
“Shortly after the initial crash, 59-year-old George Earnest Melton of Longview, Texas stopped to assist with traffic control around the scene,” the press release stated. “Melton was standing in the inside lane of north bound traffic when he was struck by a vehicle. This unknown vehicle left the location without stopping.”
A second vehicle that had been slowing because of the first crash also struck Melton, who died at the scene of the crash.
During the investigation, traffic on that section of Loop 281 was diverted until 11 a.m.
According to the press release, investigators are looking for a gray or silver 2003 to 2006 Lincoln Navigator that has damage on its front driver’s side. The vehicle should be missing the front portion of its fender and a headlight.
Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Mike Grisham at (903) 239-5516, the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170, or Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.
